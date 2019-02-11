Want Customised Shoes, Funky Tees Or Decor? Check Out This GTB Nagar Store

Urban Pitara is a store in GTB Nagar that's a haven for all things customised. They've got everything from tees, sweatshirts, and bagpacks to hip flasks, cushion covers and even skateboards that you can personalise.

Located between the eateries in Hudson Lane, this basement store is spacious and has neatly compartmentalised hangers full of sweatshirts in solid colours (we loved the maroon one priced at INR 800), those with slogans, tees, and they also have a small section of kurtas for men in light pink, mint green and blue shades.

However, what caught our attention at this store was the wall full of canvas/semi-leather sneakers and slip-on shoes (starting at INR 999). We spotted a bunch of cool pairs with watermelon, elephant and doodled comic prints, but the one that we really loved (and are probably going back to the store to buy it) were the sneakers with intricate cassette prints.

If you've been looking for a cool gift for a guy, do check out the comic strip ties and personalised wallets (starting INR 499) this store stocks. Other unisex gifting options you can find here are leather chappals (INR 799), sling bags and backpacks (INR 1499), and accessories (mobile covers, laptop covers, printed bottles etc.).

Also, we know our biker friends will absolutely love the personalised bike seat covers (INR 499, material only, stitching extra) that Urban Pitara offers.

Impulse buyers, you're going to have a tough time resisting the temptation to buy errything here!