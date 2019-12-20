Yum Veggie Chinese At This Takeaway Place In Shalimar Bagh

Slic Chic isn’t a big shot when it comes to restaurant space. At any given point in time, it can accommodate 10-12 people who can sit outside and tuck into the momo {winter’s coming!}.

This place is a stone’s throw away from my place and its Chinese treats have been my go-to all through my growing-up years. I’ve grown so fond of Slic Chic that I find myself here at least twice or thrice a month. Having stayed in this area for long, I can safely say that it’s one of north Delhi’s best.