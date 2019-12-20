A decade-old veg Chinese takeaway in Shalimar Bagh, Slic Chic is my all time favourite for its special momo, drumsticks, chilli potato, manchow soup and penne in red sauce.
Yum Veggie Chinese At This Takeaway Place In Shalimar Bagh
- Price for two: ₹ 450
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: ADARSH NAGAR
Shortcut
A Green Heaven
Even though it’s a small joint, it doesn’t do Chinjabi. In fact, it creates an altogether different version of it. I also love it because it won’t burn a big, gaping hole in the pocket.
Good Things Come In Small Table Sizes
Slic Chic isn’t a big shot when it comes to restaurant space. At any given point in time, it can accommodate 10-12 people who can sit outside and tuck into the momo {winter’s coming!}.
This place is a stone’s throw away from my place and its Chinese treats have been my go-to all through my growing-up years. I’ve grown so fond of Slic Chic that I find myself here at least twice or thrice a month. Having stayed in this area for long, I can safely say that it’s one of north Delhi’s best.
#LBBTip
The best time to visit this place is in the evening {post 6pm}. People begin to make a beeline around sunset and I’d really suggest going here on an empty stomach.
