The freshness and flavours of the food, as well as the simplicity and the authentic taste of the food here blew our minds. In addition, the pork wrapped in lettuce and the veg and chicken rolls were fresh, crunchy and appetising. The decor is nothing notable, but you should go for the food.
Chow Down On Authentic, Fresh And Delicious Vietnamese Food At Little Saigon
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Nearest Metro Station: HAUZ KHAS
Great For
What Makes It Awesome
What Could Be Better?
Card payment isn't accepted here, so have cash ready. It will cost around INR 800 a day. The decor is basic.
What's My Pro Tip?
Book ahead of time. They only have seating for around a dozen people, so it fills up fast post 9pm.
Anything Else?
You can expect great food and service when you go here.
