Chow Down On Authentic, Fresh And Delicious Vietnamese Food At Little Saigon


Cafes

Little Saigon

Hauz Khas, New Delhi
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

E-16, Ground Floor, Main Market, Hauz Khas, New Delhi



Great For

What Makes It Awesome

The freshness and flavours of the food, as well as the simplicity and the authentic taste of the food here blew our minds. In addition, the pork wrapped in lettuce and the veg and chicken rolls were fresh, crunchy and appetising. The decor is nothing notable, but you should go for the food.

What Could Be Better?

Card payment isn't accepted here, so have cash ready. It will cost around INR 800 a day. The decor is basic.

What's My Pro Tip?

Book ahead of time. They only have seating for around a dozen people, so it fills up fast post 9pm.

Anything Else?

You can expect great food and service when you go here.

