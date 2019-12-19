Vishal Footwear is a store in the main Paharganj market run by S Gambhir. Check it out for leather footwear of all types: Kolhapuris, strappy sandals, boots, men’s sandals, gladiators, slip-ons, ballet flats, juttis and the like.
Check Out This Paharganj Store For The Best-Fitting Leather Juttis & Sandals
- Upwards: ₹ 500
- Available on LBB Shop
- Nearest Metro Station: RK ASHRAM MARG
What Makes It Awesome
The store is apparently a hit amongst the stars: The peeps showed us several newspaper clippings of the likes of Sonia Gandhi, Sushmita Sen and Asin donning original Vishal Foot Wear creations. Considering more than half their stock is meant for export, it barely comes as a surprise.
At Vishal Foot Wear, you'll be greeted by chappals of every colour adorning all three walls. At first, they may look like your run-of-the-mill kolhapuris but a closer look reveals the expert crafstmanship and the sheer variety.
We love their Afeem Kolhapuris (basic brown leather played up with a colourful strip and just a dash of bling) — Mr Gambhir informed us that they’re all the rage in Afghanistan. They also have a dedicated, albeit small, section for men comprising moccasins, kolhapuris and general sandals. There are also a few options for kids. But the real treasure remains hidden on their first floor where they keep all their export stuff. Climb up the staircase to find sacks filled to the brim with metallic tie-ups, gladiators, knee-high boots and open-toe boots which wouldn’t be out of place in a Vogue magazine.
In an impromptu tug of war match with the owner of the store (the rope here was replaced by a chappal, of course), we realised how strong the leather really was when the sandal emerged the victor.
What Could Be Better
Vishal Footwear's products are certainly worth the price and will easily last you for a year (but not more than that probably).
Pro Tip
The folks at Vishal Footwear do the basic tightening/loosening to make sure you get the best fit. If this doesn’t work, order a brand new pair exactly as per your measurement. You can even play designer and ask them to make your shoe dreams come true.
