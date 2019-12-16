Out Of The Box Excels At Yum Delectable Food & Amazing Decor!

Bars

Out of the Box

Khan Market, Delhi
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

5, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Khan Market, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

When a cafe is named Out of the Box (OTB), you expect big things out of it. Thankfully, it doesn't disappoint. OTB has a very diverse and detailed menu that covers multiple cuisines, and they serve it all in style. Ambience and Seating: It is quite spacious, even though it doesn't seem so at first sight, multiple stories and a neat seating arrangement saves OTB from getting congested. There's also an open-air smoking zone where you can take an escape to get some fresh air (a bit nicotine-infused though). It gets a 4.5 out of 5 in this aspect. Food: Like already mentioned, the options are many, and everything is pretty well garnished and eye-pleasing, so there's no doubt that they excel in a presentation. Regarding taste, satisfactory for sure but there's a minor space for improvement. I tried their OTB Special Burger Pizza, Cuban Cigar Rolls, Pizza, Ravioli and Braised Lamb Shank and a few more dishes, the Burger Pizza and Braised Lamb Shank being my personal favourites. In the field of variety, let's just say you're gonna take a lot of time to decide what you gonna munch on, and the same is gonna happen while ordering a drink. On and all, Presentation - 5 on 5, Taste - 3.5 on 5, Variety - 4.5 on 5. Conclusion: It is a must-visit for food fanatics who are looking for a pretty looking munch, the re-visit quotient is high enough because your curiosity is gonna bite you till you bite on every dish of theirs.

What Could Be Better?

Nothing major, rest all described above.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹3,000+

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Family, Bae.

Other Outlets

Out Of The Box

Hauz Khas Village, New Delhi
3.8

9-A, 2nd & 3rd Floor, Hauz Khas Village, New Delhi

Out of the Box

Sector 29, delhi
4.1

13-15, Ground Floor, Sector 29, Gurgaon

Out Of The Box

Rajouri Garden, New Delhi
3.8

Vishal Enclave, 2nd Floor, C Block, Rajouri Garden, New Delhi

