Out Of The Box Excels At Yum Delectable Food & Amazing Decor!

When a cafe is named Out of the Box (OTB), you expect big things out of it. Thankfully, it doesn't disappoint. OTB has a very diverse and detailed menu that covers multiple cuisines, and they serve it all in style. Ambience and Seating: It is quite spacious, even though it doesn't seem so at first sight, multiple stories and a neat seating arrangement saves OTB from getting congested. There's also an open-air smoking zone where you can take an escape to get some fresh air (a bit nicotine-infused though). It gets a 4.5 out of 5 in this aspect. Food: Like already mentioned, the options are many, and everything is pretty well garnished and eye-pleasing, so there's no doubt that they excel in a presentation. Regarding taste, satisfactory for sure but there's a minor space for improvement. I tried their OTB Special Burger Pizza, Cuban Cigar Rolls, Pizza, Ravioli and Braised Lamb Shank and a few more dishes, the Burger Pizza and Braised Lamb Shank being my personal favourites. In the field of variety, let's just say you're gonna take a lot of time to decide what you gonna munch on, and the same is gonna happen while ordering a drink. On and all, Presentation - 5 on 5, Taste - 3.5 on 5, Variety - 4.5 on 5. Conclusion: It is a must-visit for food fanatics who are looking for a pretty looking munch, the re-visit quotient is high enough because your curiosity is gonna bite you till you bite on every dish of theirs.