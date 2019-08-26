Putting a cute Sunday brunch outfit together usually equals emptying my whole wardrobe, and still coming up with something only half decent. So when I had to meet up with friends at Greenr this Sunday, I luckily found all the inspiration I needed on LBB...
What Our Editors Would Wear To Greenr
Baroque Wrap Up Dress
Brunch outfits reimagined: The Baroque print SO luxe! From Gucci to Balenciaga, all the fashion IT brands are stocking up on it. This wrap up romper is from a homegrown brand and trust me, it fits like a dream! It's on 50% OFF on LBB, so 🏃🏻
P.S. - If you didn't already know, Greenr has a brown-rust colour combination, so something in this print would go with the ambience really well.
Olive Green Overlap Dres
Best-seller, right here 🌸 If you've been scouring the 'gram, you're well aware that all things 90s are making a major comeback! Sport this polka dot dress on your next brunch and get all eyes on you.
P.S. - This has a relatively plunging neckline, so pair this with a chic layered necklace and get your 'gram sorted too.
Knot Detail Slip-Ons
Give your everyday flats a break, and slide into these knot detail slip-ons 👣 In 3 vibrant colours, these work best for day plans and look great with cutesy dresses.
Large Bow Detail Chequered Slides
If you're a classic minimalist at heart but wanna switch up your style, we suggest you reel in with these bow flats. No better time than summer to sport blues and whites, and no better occasion than a friendly brunch to pick comfy flats.
Striped Boho Style
Rocking statement sleeves is the biggest challenge faced by fashion girls right now. If you're looking to jump on the trend, this one's a smart choice. The sleeves are just statement enough and the colour doesn't unnecessarily stand out.
Pro-tip: If you're big on glass heels, this will look fab with one of those 👠
