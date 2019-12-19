This Canteen Near Mandi House Always Has One Coming Back For More

This canteen is inside Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts which is in Mandi house. The sitting is both outdoor and indoor at this canteen which is amazing because you can choose according to the weather where you want to sit and munch on delicious food outdoors or indoors and the sitting area was hygienic and quite nice compared to some other canteens as we don't have a good image of canteen's here in Delhi but this is unlike the other canteens. Now coming to the food they provide, some of their dishes are very nice and at affordable prices with a bowl full of chilli potatoes at just INR 60 and I can assure you that I haven't got the taste of such chilli potatoes anywhere else. In one bowl 2-3 people can easily eat and then their variety of noodles are also very popular and you can modify them also according to your preference which is amazing. Then they also have momos especially their non-veg momos which are amazing! In drinks, their lemonade and buttermilk are very popular which almost every person coming here orders. So you can try all these stuff whenever you were around Mandi house, give it a chance and you'll not be disappointed!