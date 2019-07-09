Patrons can come here to have a casual evening out with a couple of friends over fulfilling food accompanied by drinks and flavoured hukka. With its wooden frame pendant lamps, faux leather sofas, chill vibes and fun music we started to sway to almost instantly. Loved Out of the Box's smoking terrace area full of hanging lights and flowers. Food and drinks highlights:- Long island iced tea is strong enough and must try. Homemade Ravioli:- Thin and chewy pasta stuffed with ricotta cheese and spinach. The filling was apt and delicious. covered with piquant tomato sauce. The dish was fulfilling.
When In Khan Market Stop By This Place For Their Chill Vibes & Killer Drinks
Bars
- Price for two: ₹ 2500
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: KHAN MARKET
Sitting area and more variety in food
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Big Group, Bae
- Nearest Metro Station: HAUZ KHAS
- Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO CHOWK
- Nearest Metro Station: RAJOURI GARDEN
