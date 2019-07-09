When In Khan Market Stop By This Place For Their Chill Vibes & Killer Drinks

Patrons can come here to have a casual evening out with a couple of friends over fulfilling food accompanied by drinks and flavoured hukka. With its wooden frame pendant lamps, faux leather sofas, chill vibes and fun music we started to sway to almost instantly. Loved Out of the Box's smoking terrace area full of hanging lights and flowers. Food and drinks highlights:- Long island iced tea is strong enough and must try. Homemade Ravioli:- Thin and chewy pasta stuffed with ricotta cheese and spinach. The filling was apt and delicious. covered with piquant tomato sauce. The dish was fulfilling.