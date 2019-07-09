When In Khan Market Stop By This Place For Their Chill Vibes & Killer Drinks

img-gallery-featured
Bars

Out of the Box

Khan Market, Delhi
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

5, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Khan Market, New Delhi

image-map-default
View 3 Other Outlets

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Patrons can come here to have a casual evening out with a couple of friends over fulfilling food accompanied by drinks and flavoured hukka. With its wooden frame pendant lamps, faux leather sofas, chill vibes and fun music we started to sway to almost instantly. Loved Out of the Box's smoking terrace area full of hanging lights and flowers. Food and drinks highlights:- Long island iced tea is strong enough and must try. Homemade Ravioli:- Thin and chewy pasta stuffed with ricotta cheese and spinach. The filling was apt and delicious. covered with piquant tomato sauce. The dish was fulfilling.

What Could Be Better?

Sitting area and more variety in food

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Bae

Other Outlets

Out Of The Box

Hauz Khas Village, New Delhi
3.8

9-A, 2nd & 3rd Floor, Hauz Khas Village, New Delhi

image-map-default

Out of the Box

Sector 29, delhi
4.1

13-15, Ground Floor, Sector 29, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Out Of The Box

Rajouri Garden, New Delhi
3.8

Vishal Enclave, 2nd Floor, C Block, Rajouri Garden, New Delhi

image-map-default
Bars

Out of the Box

Khan Market, Delhi
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

5, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Khan Market, New Delhi

image-map-default
View 3 Other Outlets

Other Outlets

Out Of The Box

Hauz Khas Village, New Delhi
3.8

9-A, 2nd & 3rd Floor, Hauz Khas Village, New Delhi

image-map-default

Out of the Box

Sector 29, delhi
4.1

13-15, Ground Floor, Sector 29, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Out Of The Box

Rajouri Garden, New Delhi
3.8

Vishal Enclave, 2nd Floor, C Block, Rajouri Garden, New Delhi

image-map-default