Get A Very Authentic And Relaxing Thai Massage From Sawasdee Spa In Gurgaon

I was in Southpoint Mall last week, and I chose Sawasdee for a Thai full body massage to pamper my shoulder and back muscles, which were very sore after a few tough games of badminton. The tranquil atmosphere, super clean therapy rooms and authentic massage by the well-trained masseuse reminded me of my favourite Healthland spa in Bangkok. I like my massages a lot and have tried multiple spas in and around Delhi but this one definitely is a cut above the rest. Highly recommend it.