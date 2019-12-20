Get A Very Authentic And Relaxing Thai Massage From Sawasdee Spa In Gurgaon

img-gallery-featured
Spas

Sawasdee Spa

Golf Course Road, Gurgaon

South Point Mall, Underground Level 1, Golf Course Road, Near IBIS Hotel, Sector - 53, Gurgaon

image-map-default
View 1 Other Outlet

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

I was in Southpoint Mall last week, and I chose Sawasdee for a Thai full body massage to pamper my shoulder and back muscles, which were very sore after a few tough games of badminton. The tranquil atmosphere, super clean therapy rooms and authentic massage by the well-trained masseuse reminded me of my favourite Healthland spa in Bangkok. I like my massages a lot and have tried multiple spas in and around Delhi but this one definitely is a cut above the rest. Highly recommend it.

What's My Pro Tip

If you intending to go for a treatment on weekends, do make a prior reservation.

Other Outlets

Sawasdee spa

Ambience Mall, delhi
4.0

Ambience Mall, 264, 2nd Floor, NH 8, Gurgaon, Haryana

image-map-default
Spas

Sawasdee Spa

Golf Course Road, Gurgaon

South Point Mall, Underground Level 1, Golf Course Road, Near IBIS Hotel, Sector - 53, Gurgaon

image-map-default
View 1 Other Outlet

Other Outlets

Sawasdee spa

Ambience Mall, delhi
4.0

Ambience Mall, 264, 2nd Floor, NH 8, Gurgaon, Haryana

image-map-default