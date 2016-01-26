With winters getting worse by the day, the one thing every girl must own in her closet by now is a good pair of leather boots to help tackle the Delhi winters. But if you, like us, don’t feel like splurging on high-end leather boots that you can wear only for a few months, our shopping guide can help you keep warm and fashionable without burning a hole in your pocket. Happy shopping!
Where to Score Boots for a Bargain in Delhi
Palika Bazaar
An underground market located in Connaught Place, this place surely is a hidden gem. Leather boots and jackets are what attract a lot of shoppers here.
Lajpat Nagar
The leather store is located in the basement, near the very famous Dolma Aunty’s momo stall. Being the only leather store in this particular line, you can spot this store without much hassle.
Sarojini Nagar market
Known as every girl’s shopping destination {aka paradise}, there is nothing you can’t find in Sarojini Nagar market. That being said, there are three leather shops known for their high-quality leather boots, and if you’re lucky, you might just find boots from brands like Zara, Atmosphere, and Mango!
Majnu ka Tilla
More popularly known as ‘MKT’, this Tibetan colony is famous for food and fashion. Get yourself here for a selection of trendy ankle and thigh-high boots.
Fai-Heng store
This exclusive leather shop in Safdurjung enclave is one-of-a-kind, where you can find not only boots, but heels and flats as well.
PS: You might want to watch out for brands like Vanilla Moon and Topshop.
Chor Bazaar
Waking up early on a Sunday morning can really be worthwhile once you enter this leather paradise called Chor Bazaar, where you can find leather boots for great deals. And when we say great deals, we mean boots for as low as INR 600. Yes, you read that right!For LBB’s big list of where to score fancy boots, click here!
