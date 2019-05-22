One gets the option to wear those exquisite lehengas, sarees from top designers such as Ritu Kumar, Malini Ramani, JJ Valaya to name a few without burning holes in their pockets from "Date My Ramp". What better way of making heads turn wearing those intangible lehengas and sarees in your best friends wedding without splashing money.
Why Buy Those Expensive & Beautiful Designer Lehengas When You Can Rent Them
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹3,000+
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
