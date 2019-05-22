Why Buy Those Expensive & Beautiful Designer Lehengas When You Can Rent Them

img-gallery-featured
Markets

Lajpat Nagar Market

Lajpat Nagar - 2, New Delhi
4.2

Lajpat Nagar 2, New Delhi

image-map-default

What Makes It Awesome?

One gets the option to wear those exquisite lehengas, sarees from top designers such as Ritu Kumar, Malini Ramani, JJ Valaya to name a few without burning holes in their pockets from "Date My Ramp". What better way of making heads turn wearing those intangible lehengas and sarees in your best friends wedding without splashing money.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹3,000+

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

Markets

Lajpat Nagar Market

Lajpat Nagar - 2, New Delhi
4.2

Lajpat Nagar 2, New Delhi

image-map-default