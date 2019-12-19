With The Best Brownie In Town Theobroma Has Open Its New Outlet

We have got some fabulous news for all dessert lovers. Theobroma - The King of Brownie has opened its New Outlet in South Ex 2. With its outlet in Def Col, Saket, SDA and many more here comes another one and it is amazing. Theobroma is known for its brownie and as they open another branch, it has become more accessible for its customer. You can visit this small outlet and try their Chocolate Overload, Chocolate Oreo, Red Velvet and so many more. That’s not all, they even offer you Mutton Rolls, Chocolate Mousse, Red Velvet Cake, Rainbow Cake, Danish Pastries and so much more. Don’t think and enjoy your love for dessert here.