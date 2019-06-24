Check Out These Stores In Old Faridabad Market For Saris, Dresses & More

For the uninitiated, Old Faridabad Main Market is one of the most popular and biggest markets for all things clothes and fabric in, well, Faridabad. And, we have put in a bit of leg work to bring you the best places that you can shop from while you're there.

You can check out our list of the top menswear stores in Old Faridabad market, here.

A side note: Old Faridabad market is open from Monday - Sunday and gets a little crowded during weekends and festive times. So we suggest that you go there on weekdays. Old Faridabad is the nearest metro station.

Vastralok

This is one of the biggest and most frequented shopping stores in Old Faridabad market (it was practically full at 12 pm) and stocks a huge variety of saris, suits, dresses, gowns, and lehengas. From basic cotton, chiffon, georgette to beautiful chanderi and silk, the fabrics on offer at Vastralok really left a mark on us. 

Starting from INR 1500.

Clothing Stores

Vastralok

3.1

Main Bazar Road, Sayad Wara, Old Faridabad, Faridabad

Hans Emporium

The store has a great variety of un-stitched Kurtis, saris and dress material in cotton, georgette, and crepe. We love the vibrancy that is on offer here and the quality is top-notch (Did we overhear a regular customer saying that too? Of course, we did).

Starting from INR 250. (Affordable, right?).

Clothing Stores

Hans Saree Emporium

331, Main Bazar Road, Old Faridabad, Faridabad

    Shagun Saree

    Shagun Saree is a shopping haven for all your sari, lehenga, and gown shopping needs. Both readymade and made to order, their pieces are really unique, the range is affordable, and you can shop for stuff made out of cotton, georgette, chiffon, and chanderi.

    Starting from INR 500.

    Clothing Stores

    Shagun Saree Showroom

    3.4

    311 & 312, Main Market, Old Faridabad, Faridabad

    Guru Kripa

    With readymade kurtis, leggings, palazzos, and pants in cotton and rayon, this store in Old Faridabad market should be on your shopping radar for all formal and semi-casual needs. Their affordable cotton dupattas are another great addition to any wardrobe.

    Starting from INR 350.

    Boutiques

    Guru Kripa Boutique

    Near Purani Subzi Mandi, Main Bazar Road, Old Faridabad, Faridabad

    Palki Sarees

    Hit up this store up for all your bridal needs. They stock a wide variety of garments but we really liked their lehenga and gown collection. The quality is great and and it's definitely a bang for the buck.

    Starting from INR 2500

    Clothing Stores

    Palki Sarees

    3.4

    Shop 313/6, Main Market, Old Faridabad, Faridabad

    Family Wear

    Family Wear is probably the oldest shopping place on this list and has really stood the test of time with both its western wear and ethnic stuff. They keep updating their collection in tune with the times, so you can be sure of finding a dress or suit set that is pretty much exclusive.

    Starting from INR 650

    Clothing Stores

    Family Wear

    3.7

    Main Market, Sayad Wara, Old Faridabad, Faridabad

    Fancy Saree Centre

    If chifon silk, raw silk and kanjeevaram saris are on your mind, then Fancy Saree Centre should be your go-to store. They retail saris with Lucknowi, Zardozi and Dabka handwork and the customers swear by their great service. Do also check out their bridal ethnic wear and gowns collection.

    Starting from INR 1000

    Clothing Stores

    Fancy Saree Centre

    4.1

    Shop 267 & 268, Old Main Bazar Road, Old Faridabad, Faridabad

    Ayush Trader's

    While there are a lot of export cloth stores in Old Faridabad market, Ayush Trader's really caught our eye with its extensive collection of lizzy bizzy, poplin, satin and brocade stuff. Their quality is impressive, the prices are affordable, and there wasn't a fabric that we asked for and couldn't get our hands on.

    Starting from INR 50 per metre.

    Fabric Stores

    Ayush Trader's

    Near Hanuman Mandir, Talab Wali Gali, Old Faridabad, Faridabad

