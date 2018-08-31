A treasure trove for men's accessories, The Tie Hub is an E-store that's got a top-notch collection of regular and skinny neckties, pocket squares, cuff links, socks, suspenders, lapel pins, scarves, bracelets and more. The entire range covers both elegant and experimental styles and their pieces are must-buys for an upcoming party.
Men, Jazz Up A Boring Look With The Tie Hub's Fab Accessories
What Makes It Awesome
The Tie Hub's collection ranks high on both variety as well as quality. Be it the usual plain and geometrical patterns or the more experimental floral and paisley ones, there's something here for every man. Most of their stuff is made with fabrics like silk, cotton, jute-linen, wool and microfiber, but it is their handcrafted wooden bow-ties and lapel pins that bowled us over (clearly for the ones who are daring enough).
What Could Be Better
While we love the convenience of purchasing things online, we wish they also had a walk-in store where we could see their collection up-close.
Pro-Tip
Their pieces make for kickass gifts (their gift boxes collection proves it).
