Men, Jazz Up A Boring Look With The Tie Hub's Fab Accessories

The Tie Hub's collection ranks high on both variety as well as quality. Be it the usual plain and geometrical patterns or the more experimental floral and paisley ones, there's something here for every man. Most of their stuff is made with fabrics like silk, cotton, jute-linen, wool and microfiber, but it is their handcrafted wooden bow-ties and lapel pins that bowled us over (clearly for the ones who are daring enough).

