INGREDIENTS
3-4 cups cooked rice
1.5 – 2 tbsp lemon juice
1 tsp mustard seeds
1 tsp urad dal
2 dry red chilies
1-2 green chilies, chopped
12 – 15 curry leaves
1 generous pinch of Catch asafoetida
½ tsp Catch turmeric powder
1 tbsp cashews (optional)
¼ cup peanuts (optional)
2-3 tbsp sesame oil
Salt or Rock Salt (sendha namak), as required
INSTRUCTIONS
In a pan, heat 2 tbsp sesame oil. Fry peanuts in this, till they are crunchy and keep them aside.In the same oil, fry cashews till golden, remove and keep them aside and add 1 tbsp sesame oil.
Add the mustard seeds and let them crackle. Once the mustard seeds begin to crackle, add the urad dal. Sauté till the urad dal turns golden. Fry everything on a low flame, so that the spices don’t burn.
Add the red chilies, green chilies and curry leaves. Sauté for a few seconds till the red chilies change colour. Switch off the flame and add Catch asafoetida and Catch turmeric powder. Mix well. Stir and immediately pour this tempering mixture on the rice.
Add the fried peanuts, cashews, lemon juice and salt. Mix very well. Keep the lemon rice covered for 4-5 minutes, for the flavours to blend.
LBB Tip : You can cook the rice more than al dente for the perfect texture!
