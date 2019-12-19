F6D11B7C-1701-42FA-BFA7-8725E076EB19Promoted

Working Mom Alert! 10-Minute Recipes For Those Alarm-Didn't Go-Off Mornings!

img-gallery-featured

Great For

We know how hard multitasking gets when you’re a working mom. Being a juggler when it comes your work life and personal life is quite a task in it’s own self and when you add kids to the mix, it’s a whole different ball game together BUT fear not we’ve got you sorted! We have recipes for all different times of the day where you need cook - Breakfast, Tiffin, Lunch, Snack and Dinner.

Get Catch grinders and sprinklers to get your spices sorted to add that additional oomph to your recipes! 


Sabudana Khichadi For Breakfast

INGREDIENTS

1 cup Sago (Sabudana)

4 Tbsp Desi Ghee

½ Tsp Cumin seeds

3 Nos Green chillies, chopped

8-10 Nos Curry leaves

4 Tbsp Peanuts, roasted

1 No Potato, diced small

1/2 Tsp Turmeric powder

To taste Salt

3 Tbsp Fresh coriander, chopped

INSTRUCTIONS 

Wash and soak sago seeds (Sabudana) in enough water to cover all sago seeds and leave it for 3-4 hours.

Boil the diced potatoes in salted water and keep aside. Heat desi ghee in a wok and add cumin seeds.

When they crackle, add green chillies and curry leaves. When they splutter add potatoes, peanuts, soaked sago seeds, add CATCH turmeric powder and salt.

Stir and cook for 2-3 minutes. 

LBB Tip : Finish off this beauty with some chopped coriander and serve pipping hot! 

Lemon Rice For Lunch

INGREDIENTS

3-4 cups cooked rice

1.5 – 2 tbsp lemon juice

1 tsp mustard seeds

1 tsp urad dal

2 dry red chilies

1-2 green chilies, chopped

12 – 15 curry leaves

1 generous pinch of Catch asafoetida

½ tsp Catch turmeric powder

1 tbsp cashews (optional)

¼ cup peanuts (optional)

2-3 tbsp sesame oil

Salt or Rock Salt (sendha namak), as required

INSTRUCTIONS 

 In a pan, heat 2 tbsp sesame oil. Fry peanuts in this, till they are crunchy and keep them aside.In the same oil, fry cashews till golden, remove and keep them aside and add 1 tbsp sesame oil.

Add the mustard seeds and let them crackle. Once the mustard seeds begin to crackle, add the urad dal. Sauté till the urad dal turns golden. Fry everything on a low flame, so that the spices don’t burn.

Add the red chilies, green chilies and curry leaves. Sauté for a few seconds till the red chilies change colour. Switch off the flame and add Catch asafoetida and Catch turmeric powder. Mix well. Stir and immediately pour this tempering mixture on the rice.

Add the fried peanuts, cashews, lemon juice and salt. Mix very well. Keep the lemon rice covered for 4-5 minutes, for the flavours to blend.

LBB Tip : You can cook the rice more than al dente for the perfect texture!


Macaroni And Cheese For Tiffin

INGREDIENTS

225 grams macaroni

2 cups shredded sharp Cheddar cheese

½ cup grated Parmesan cheese

3 cups milk

¼ cup butter

2 ½ tbsp all-purpose flour

2 tbsp butter

½ cup bread crumbs

1 pinch paprika

Catch table salt to taste

INSTRUCTIONS 

Boil the macaroni with some Catch table salt, to avoid it from sticking to each other. Drain.

In a saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Stir in enough flour, stirring continuously.

Stir in Cheddar and Parmesan cheese, and cook over low heat until cheese is melted, and the sauce is a little thick.

Put macaroni in a large casserole and pour the sauce over it. Stir well.Melt butter in a skillet over medium heat. 

Add bread crumbs and brown. Spread over the macaroni and cheese to cover. Sprinkle some paprika. Bake for 30 minutes and serve hot.

LBB Tip : Add a lot of Oregano to spice it up with some delicious flavor! 

Jaljeera For Evening Snack

INGREDIENTS

 ½ Cup Mint leaves

¾ cup Coriander leaves 

3 Nos Green chilli 

10 gms Ginger 

2 Nos Lemon, juice 

1 Pinch Asafoetida (Hing) 

½ Tsp Black Salt 

Salt To Taste

1 Tsp Roasted Cumin powder

½ Tsp Black pepper powder

1 Litre Water, with Chilled 8 Ice cubes 

Garnish – 8 Lemon Slices 

4 Tsp Gram flour Boondi

INSTRUCTIONS 

Wash and combine coriander leaves, mint leaves, chopped green chillies, chopped ginger or CATCH dry ginger powder, salt, black salt, asafoetida, black pepper powder and roasted cumin powder into a blender .Make a fine paste and remove it into a jug or a bowl.

To it add chilled water, mix well and correct seasoning.

Take four tall glasses and put two ice cubes and two lemon slices in each glass. Pour the Jaljeera into each glass and garnish with gram flour boondi.

LBB Tip : Garnish with gram flour boondi to make it super authentic!

Steamed Mustard Fish For Dinner

INGREDIENTS

1 kg. Hilsa

1 tsp Yellow mustard seeds

1 tsp Black mustard seeds

Salt, to taste

1 tsp Catch turmeric powder

2-3 green chilies

1 inch-ginger

3 tbsp mustard oil

INSTRUCTIONS 

 Clean the fish well from outside as well as inside. Sprinkle salt and half of the Catch turmeric powder. Make a smooth paste of yellow mustard seeds, black mustard seeds, green chillies, ginger and salt.

 Take a pressure cooker, add 3 cups of water and place a ring in it.

Take a pan and place the fish in it. Place the pan on the ring in the pressure cooker. Add remaining Catch turmeric powder to prepared paste.

Apply paste liberally on the fish. Pour mustard oil on top. Adjust seasoning. Cover with lid and steam for 8-10 mins. Serve hot.

LBB Tip : Enjoy this yum dish with a variety of breads!