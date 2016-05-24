Wow! Momo For Chocolate Momos, Momo Au Gratin, & Other Unusual Dishes

While the variety of momo dishes have us going on and on, the Satya Niketan outlet has an odd fishy odour at the seating area {a disadvantage of the adjacent open kitchen}. But if you can get past that, it’s a win through and through.

And did we mention? Chocolate momos for dessert are up for grabs at INR 40!

Where: 8A, Hauz Khas Village; and 8 other outlets at Kamla Nagar, DLF Mall of India, Kamla Nagar, Lajpat Nagar 2, Satya Niketan, V3S Mall {Laxmi Nagar}, Moments Mall {Kirti Nagar}, Karol Bagh, Fun City Mall {Prashant Vihar}, DLF Place Saket, and Sectro 31 Noida

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas

Price: INR 350 for two {approx.}

Timings: 11am – 11pm {Hauz Khas}

Contact: +91 9650891703 {Hauz Khas}

