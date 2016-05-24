Wow! Momo For Chocolate Momos, Momo Au Gratin, & Other Unusual Dishes

Fast Food Restaurants

Wow! Momo

New Delhi, Delhi
3.8
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

8-A, Hauz Khas Village, New Delhi

View 1 Other Outlet

Shortcut

A budget option for any meal, this Calcutta import does everything from appetisers to dessert, all featuring momos.

A Momo-ent Please

You can get momos in more than 25 different forms, plus a pretty smashing thukpa. And worry not, they also have a pretty unusual take on other dishes, wherein they’ve included momos in sneaky ways {Baked Momo Au Gratin sound good?}.

What We Tried…And Loved

We recommend the Pan Fried Chicken and Cheese in Schezwan sauce. They also have a corn and cheese variant if you’re looking for a veggie option. Try the steaming hot, large bowl of Chicken Thukpa {that has a bit of a Khao Suey feel to it} if you’re feeling like eating something hearty. And honestly, Prawn and Fish Momos {or anything that’s around the INR 100 figure} are absolute steals.

Something Fishy

While the variety of momo dishes have us going on and on, the Satya Niketan outlet has an odd fishy odour at the seating area {a disadvantage of the adjacent open kitchen}. But if you can get past that, it’s a win through and through.

And did we mention? Chocolate momos for dessert are up for grabs at INR 40!

Where: 8A, Hauz Khas Village; and 8 other outlets at Kamla Nagar, DLF Mall of India, Kamla Nagar, Lajpat Nagar 2, Satya Niketan, V3S Mall {Laxmi Nagar}, Moments Mall {Kirti Nagar}, Karol Bagh, Fun City Mall {Prashant Vihar}, DLF Place Saket, and Sectro 31 Noida

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas

Price: INR 350 for two {approx.}

Timings: 11am – 11pm {Hauz Khas}

Contact: +91 9650891703 {Hauz Khas}

Follow their Facebook page here.

