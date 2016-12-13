Nai Sadak is full of gems, and Paper House is one such gem. They’ve got pretty metallic wrapping paper in bulk, post its, stickers and decorative tape at super affordable prices.
Wrapping Paper & Mango-Shaped Post Its At Paper House, Nai Sadak
- Nearest Metro Station: CHAWRI BAZAR
Shortcut
Wrap It Up
If, like us, wrapping boxes in perfectly ironed out paper, no creases, gets you off, Paper House is for you. They’ve got packets of 10, 30, 50 so you’re in for a treat. The only downside is that you can’t mix and match. But that skill is best left for Kinari Bazaar.
Choose from metallic stripes to florals to cutesy prints ideal for kiddie presents to even paisleys and golds for all the wedding gifting you’re going to be doing all winter. We scored a pack of 10 white and gold wrapping paper sheets for a mere INR 80.
Stick Picks
Paper House also has a bunch of blingy stone stickers {if that’s your jam} and decorative tape in different colours and textures {there’s sparkles here too}.
We liked their mango-shaped post its which we’re going to be using to make our office just a little bit brighter, and more organised.
So, We're Saying...
Paper House is just one of the many shops selling pretty wrapping paper in Nai Sadak. We liked it a little bit more than the rest but we’d definitely recommend browsing through the whole street and finding more places on your own.
- Nearest Metro Station: CHAWRI BAZAR
Comments (0)