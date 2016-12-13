Wrapping Paper & Mango-Shaped Post Its At Paper House, Nai Sadak

If, like us, wrapping boxes in perfectly ironed out paper, no creases, gets you off, Paper House is for you. They’ve got packets of 10, 30, 50 so you’re in for a treat. The only downside is that you can’t mix and match. But that skill is best left for Kinari Bazaar.

Choose from metallic stripes to florals to cutesy prints ideal for kiddie presents to even paisleys and golds for all the wedding gifting you’re going to be doing all winter. We scored a pack of 10 white and gold wrapping paper sheets for a mere INR 80.