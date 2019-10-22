This Himalayan Kitchen Is Now In Cp!

If you want to try the Himalayan food then without any doubt Yeti should be the first name comes to your mind. They serve delicious Tibetian, Bhutanese, and Nepali cuisines. The most famous is ema Daiichi, it is a cheese soup serves with their in-house-made bread. I went there and ordered mother (momos soup), veg ema Daichi and a mocktail made up of guava and pineapple juice. The ambience is very piece and the staff is very quick to serve your order. A must visit place for Himalaya food lover. Happy Eating!