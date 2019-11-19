Your Asian Food Dreams Got A Stop, Pop By Yeti Now!

img-gallery-featured
Casual Dining

Yeti - The Himalayan Kitchen

Connaught Place, New Delhi
₹ ₹ ₹ 

B-41, Inner Circle, Connaught Place, New Delhi

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Having been to Yeti - The Himalayan Kitchen, Hauz Khas restaurant, when I knew it was in Connaught place, couldn't stop myself from giving it a go. And lo and behold, I love the space here. It's definitely more spacious, you save yourself from the hauz khas village traffic and little lanes, and the ambience and lighting is so much better! The food is the same. I love their Nepalese plate so went ahead with it. Spicy but delicious as always. My companions have veg and Chicken thukpa and they loved it. The momos were much better here than at the Hauz khas Yeti. If you love Nepalese/ Bhutanese/ Tibetan fare, you need to give this a go! Right now.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Bae

Casual Dining

Yeti - The Himalayan Kitchen

Connaught Place, New Delhi
₹ ₹ ₹ 

B-41, Inner Circle, Connaught Place, New Delhi

image-map-default