8 Resorts In South Goa To Make You Forget The North Forever

This gorgeous, expansive property in Majorda is one of the best properties in South Goa, with sprawling lawns, a dense green cover, two outdoor pools, a fitness centre, and a full-fledged spa. The rooms are cosy and comfortable, and come equipped with all the modern facilities. The in-house restaurants ensure that the guests are introduced to the local cuisine, and also serve some super delicious continental fare. They even have a healthy menu for those watching their health! They's got a lounge by the pool where you can enjoy drinks during sunset, and this infinity pool also makes for a stunning backdrop for those Instagram pictures. The shuttle service to the beach adds to the convenience of the stay.

The resort serves as a perfect wellness break, and they have a counselor on board who apart from one-on-one sessions also overlooks the treatment and diets.

Tariff: INR 7,500 per night onwards