8 Resorts In South Goa To Make You Forget The North Forever

Most of the popular resorts in South Goa have had a loyal set of vacationers year after year thanks to the pristine beaches, beautiful forts, hilly landscape, picturesque sunsets and tranquility that's become synonymous with the South. If you too are planning to rejuvenate away from the hustle-bustle of tourist-filled Goa, here are 8 beautiful resorts down South that'll ensure you're a South convert!
Alila Diwa
This gorgeous, expansive property in Majorda is one of the best properties in South Goa, with sprawling lawns, a dense green cover, two outdoor pools, a fitness centre, and a full-fledged spa. The rooms are cosy and comfortable, and come equipped with all the modern facilities. The in-house restaurants ensure that the guests are introduced to the local cuisine, and also serve some super delicious continental fare. They even have a healthy menu for those watching their health! They's got a lounge by the pool where you can enjoy drinks during sunset, and this infinity pool also makes for a stunning backdrop for those Instagram pictures. The shuttle service to the beach adds to the convenience of the stay.
The resort serves as a perfect wellness break, and they have a counselor on board who apart from one-on-one sessions also overlooks the treatment and diets.
Tariff: INR 7,500 per night onwards
Beleza By The Beach
Beleza By The Beach is located walking distance from the Colva Beach, and offers accommodation that is a unique blend of traditional Goan and contemporary architecture. Rooms and villas are equipped with modern facilities, and can be enjoyed by those on a solo trip, a romantic getaway or even a holiday with family. The property has a private beach, and an outdoor pool and gym too, and a spa centre offers a large variety of massage treatments. An in-house restaurant serves mouth-watering seafood. They’ve also taken care of the kids here by providing them with an outdoor space to play in. Airport transfers are available at an added cost.
Tariff: INR 4,500 per night onwards
The Leela Goa
The Leela in Goa is an epitome of luxury, and is perfect for a spoil-me-silly South Goa escape. This massive property has sea-facing rooms and indulgent suites that cater to the needs of every kind of traveller, and a spa, outdoor pool, restaurants, a golf course, a fitness centre and impeccable hospitality that ensures that the guests enjoy a convenient and comfortable stay. The Leela Resort comfortably takes the trophy of being the best beach resort in Goa, and is the perfect place for a grand indulgence.
Tariff: INR 22,000 per night onwards
The Cape Goa
The Cape Goa is perched above a secluded cove near the village of Cabo de Rama in South Goa. It's a quiet, green escape where you can enjoy the sound of the waves breaking on the shore and wake up every morning to beautiful views of the sea. Walking distance from the beach, this property has been known for their indulgent villas that provide breathtakingly beautiful views. All 9 cottages are sea-facing and come with a private warm water jacuzzi on the front terrace and air-conditioning.
Tariff: INR 6,700 per night onwards
Kenilworth Resort & Spa
Kenilworth has taken the fancy of many a tourist thanks to hosting the largest family style swimming pool (17,500 sq. ft!) in South Goa. Located at Utorda Beach, a white sand beach famous for gorgeous sunsets, this property provides spacious deluxe rooms, executive suites, and a presidential suite to pick from. A spa, a gym a lounge, a gourmet cafe and an in-house restaurant ensure that the guests are well taken care of. They also have a gorgeous lounge by the pool, and offer facilities for recreational activities in the pool, like aqua zorbing, waterslides and water-football. They even have an open air jacuzzi and the reputation that it's lived up to over the years.
Tariff: INR 6,500 per night onwards
Caravela Beach Resort
The Caravela Beach Resort in Varca is a treat we can sometimes afford. Located walking distance from Varca Beach, this resort offers accommodation in the form of rooms with ocean views, villas fit for royalty and the gorgeous presidential suite. The resort has everything from a fitness centre to a sprawling discotheque! They even have a beautiful al fresco dining area beside the pool. The resort offers various options for water sports, and you can opt for yoga at the private beach! There's a spa centre which comes highly recommended by all patrons who choose to unwind at The Caravela Beach Resort.
Tariff : INR 5,000 per night onwards
Cabo Serai
Perched on top of a hill at a height of 100 feet, a stone’s throw away from the azure waters of Cabo De Rama beach, Cabo Serai is the perfect rustic holiday spot. Cabo Serai is an eco-friendly resort and the expansive property is sprawled over 14 acres of lush greenery. The rooms offer panoramic views of the ocean, and a chance to enjoy a strong, fresh sea-breeze all day. The luxury tents and cottages come equipped with modern amenities, and encourage guests to bond with nature. The cottages are spacious, and all of them offer the view of the sea and the surrounding forests. Built on the grounds of sustainability, each room offers an experience similar to that of a home in a forest, and is perfect for lounging, sunbathing, bird watching, yoga, meditation, admiring spectacular Goan sunsets or catching the first rays of sun every morning.
They organise nature trails and bird walks too.
Tariff: INR 7,000 per night onwards
The Lalit Golf & Resort Spa
Tucked away in a quaint, green corner of Goa, The Lalit Golf & Spa Resort is a charming space with comfortable villas, suites and cottages. The in-house restaurants serve mouth-watering local as well as international cuisine, while the expansive property offers comfortable spaces where one can relax to the sound of the waves in the distance. Portuguese style architecture lends a vintage charm to the property, and a kilometre long beachfront makes The Lalit Golf & Spa Resort one of the most gorgeous properties to stay at in South Goa. An award-winning spa, a 9-hole golf course, swimming pool, tennis court, a football ground are some of the facilities that make your stay at this resort memorable.
Tariff: INR 10, 000 per night onwards
