Live Music & Doggie Cuddles? This Pet-Friendly Bar In Anjuna's Open Till 4am

Looking for a pet-friendly bar and restaurant that also plays live music, and is open through the monsoons ? We have just the spot for you! Captains Bar and Restaurant is located in the heart of Anjuna, and is one of our favourite late night bars.

If we had to count the number of things that makes Captain’s awesome, we’d soon run out of fingers — a well-stocked bar, and on some nights delicious cocktails, pets for company and some of the best bunny chow and spicy potato bites we’ve snacked upon! Then, there's also live music on most nights of the week, a cheery young crowd, who are forever making new friends and exchanging stories, lovely wooden benches set underneath dreamy fairy lights — trust us, we could go on and on!

The speciality here at Captains is the Bunny Chow — a dish that originated in the 1940s among Indian families in Africa, bunny chow was the usual lunch box food — a hollowed out loaf of white bread that is then overloaded with some delicious curry. Honestly, late into the night, you could not ask for more soul-satisfying food to quell those munchies. And of course, there’s the ever-so-filling butter chicken or the paneer makhani if you swing that way.

Given that it’s located inside the Bricks & Bamboo hostel, the spot is usually brimming with energy from the hostel crowd. To add to that, at Captain’s there’s live music that’s programmed almost every day that goes well with their small selection of Indian wines. And guess what — they are open as late as 4am. Are you still here, reading this instead of packing your bag?!