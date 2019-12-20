Located a hop, skip and a jump {quite literally} away from Baga beach on Tito’s Lane, Cafe Mambos provides an eclectic mix of dancing to Bollywood and electronic music and delicious food to go along with it, all by the sea.
It's Lit: Dance Away Into The Night At Cafe Mambos
Lowdown On The Ambience
With a huge roofed-in dance floor that’s surrounded by an open terrace {there’s plenty of real estate to lounge around}, Mambos is the place to get your dancing fix till the wee hours of the morning.
The place hosts its own in-house DJs as well as great guest acts coming in from around the globe.
Why Should I Go There?
With all that dancing, you’re bound to go hungry, and the first thing on your “what to order” list should be the pizzas. They have some great Mediterranean food to try as well.
Give their bartenders a chance to enthrall you with their mixology skills and you’ll have a night to remember.
Anything Else?
The best time to visit is during the weekends and the addition of a great crowd should be a big motivation to head there.
#LBBTip
They work on the system of prepaid cards and you can use them anywhere within the club to buy your drinks and food. The remaining money will be refunded, so you need not worry.
