Looking For Inspiration? Stay & Chill At This Artists Hostel In Vagator

The owner, Ravi, himself is a musician and a creative entrepreneur — it is his vibe that resonates with the place and makes it a meeting point of many young artists from all over. Dreams hostel is his home, and he will make you feel like it's yours too.

You can book the dormitory beds, or private rooms if you’re travelling in a bunch; the spacious communal area is the thriving point for art and conversation. The place also has its own communal kitchen where you can cook for yourself or choose to share a meal with the other travellers. Many friendships are forged at their community dinners.

The place also hosts a yoga space and free wifi, and if you happen to have left your computer behind, you can use the common computer in the common area, free of cost. Ravi has a special place for travelling artists, and often hosts international volunteers and artists to help develop the hostel community. So if you’re an artist, musician, creative practitioner or just someone looking for a job while traveling, feel free to reach out.