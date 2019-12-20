Budget Vacay To Goa? Pick This Hostel With Dogs, Hammocks And More

Pappi Chulo gives you the vibes of a free spirited traveller. It’s the perfect place for backpackers and budget travellers. There is a table tennis and foos-ball table. It gives you a true glimpse into the carefree Goan communal lifestyle that people travel to from all over the world just to experience.

If you care about aesthetic, art covers all the buildings and the rooms. The beds are comfy, the water is hot and the sweetest women always keep the space clean.

There’s a huge common area, with a swing and hammocks all set up in a way that you can either meet new people or curl up with a book just by yourself. Oh, and there's a cute coffee shop too.

The beds in dorms start at INR 400 a night while the rooms are priced at INR 1.5k upwards. Laundry and meals will be taken care of, with additional charge. Every now and then, they get together to host fun evenings with games, drinks, gigs and workshops. They're even big on celebrating local festivals to foster a true community feeling and give the guests a home-like experience.