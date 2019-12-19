Spicy, Deep Fried Pomfret & Prawn Curry In Goan Style With A Superb View!

The Fisherman's Wharf is rustic shack like place is an absolute delight- visual & palate-wise. We went for a quiet lunch post our spa session. We were damn hungry so ordered quick dishes: Butter Garlic Calamari, Goan Prawn Curry with Plain Rice and Pan Fried Pomfret in Goan Masala. Even if you just order these dishes again, you’ll be happy. The food is just amazing and delicious and the view from the outside sitting area of The Fishermans Wharf is just breathtaking.