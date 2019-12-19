Spicy, Deep Fried Pomfret & Prawn Curry In Goan Style With A Superb View!

img-gallery-featured
Casual Dining

The Fisherman's Wharf

Cavelossim, Salcette
4.5
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Before The Leela, Mobor, Cavelossim, Goa

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

The Fisherman's Wharf is rustic shack like place is an absolute delight- visual & palate-wise. We went for a quiet lunch post our spa session. We were damn hungry so ordered quick dishes: Butter Garlic Calamari, Goan Prawn Curry with Plain Rice and Pan Fried Pomfret in Goan Masala. Even if you just order these dishes again, you’ll be happy. The food is just amazing and delicious and the view from the outside sitting area of The Fishermans Wharf is just breathtaking.

What Could Be Better?

Service.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Bae

Casual Dining

The Fisherman's Wharf

Cavelossim, Salcette
4.5
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Before The Leela, Mobor, Cavelossim, Goa

image-map-default