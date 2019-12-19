EDM Nights To Jazz Gigs: This Beach Shack In Morjim Is Where The Party's At

It was a mildly popular shack before the Loud Station folks took over and transformed it from a scenic place to watch the sunset and eat kebabs to a total party pad. The alcohol here is affordable, the vibe is killer and the crowd’s usually up for dancing and conversation. With all this, the spot should totes be on your radar if you’re looking for a good time.

In the day, they’re a typical shack (dodgy washrooms, dusty tables and all) with sunbeds laid out. Come night, their consoles swing into action — they get the hottest DJs, host some amazing drum and bass parties and get everyone grooving. So, it's a good idea to spend the day on the beach and gather up the gang for (and affordable) sundowner at Loud Station.

If you need fuel to keep you going, their menu isn’t the most innovative but has respectable variety. Think a mish mash of European, Indian and Russian. A few beers (and shots?) later, you might even want to progress to a hookah, because they’ve got it handy. So, plonk yourself on their beanbags or grab a breezy spot on their terrace on your next trip to Morjim.