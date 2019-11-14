Experience A Classic Portugal Styled Restaurant At Panaji!

Whenever one talks about Goa, the only thing that comes to mind is the beach and beer. However, if you actually walk around and explore, especially an area such as Panjim, you will see that the Portugal culture is still dominant there. Cafe Venite is one such place. A tiny, cozy villa-turned-cafe, tucked away in a small corner towards the end of the lane was spotted by us while taking a stroll. The interiors were boho and certainly not loud. We ordered a beer, chai, prawn curry rice, and chicken steak. The food was cooked very well and was served with utmost love and affection. The person serving us there was very courteous and in fact, gave us some fried munchy prawns to chomp on as well! Overall, if you're looking for some authentic Goan food, with a classic Portugal vibe and don't want to burn a huge hole in your pocket...well, here it is! It definitely cannot get better than this!