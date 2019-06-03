This Homemade Brand Has The Cutest Fridge Magnets, Terrariums & Party Decor

Magic In The Hands is the labour of love of two childhood friends from Goa, which makes some of most charming decor items we have come across. The best part — they are all handpainted.

From adorably cute (one in a melon) fridge magnets, to fascinating terrariums to handpainted decor made from mother of pearl shells, their creative expression finds home on all kinds of mediums. The two homegrown entrepreneurs tell us that wood is one of their favourite mediums to work on, and often scrap wood that would otherwise have been thrown away, finds a new lease of life in their hands. Honestly, when we first met them at a fete at the Siolim Church, we could not get over how witty their fridge magnets were and we naturally binged on them. The fact that they were priced so reasonably (at only INR 50) a piece, was also a huge plus.

This team-of-two had been crafts hobbyists, till last year they decided to open up their inspiring artistry to the world. What started as two friends getting together in their backyard to create beautiful pieces using paints and objects that would have otherwise been discarded, has today become a full-fledged business that sells the homegrown decor, personalised gifts, and party specials. So much so that they even host crafts workshops every once in a while now.

You can browse through everything they're at on Instagram and Facebook – they take orders there for stuff you'd like to buy or parties you'd like to throw. So, hit up the happy girls pronto.