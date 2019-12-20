This Family-Run Bakery In South Goa Does The Best Eclairs In Goa

A family-run bakery, that has been around since 1972, Jila bakery was started by an erstwhile pastry chef from Taj Hotel in Mumbai, who after quitting his corporate job took refuge in Goa. Rumour has it that the bakery was among Indira Gandhi’s favourites!

One of the strongest indicators of how good this bakery is, is the fact that for all these years they have done almost no marketing or advertising, yet every morning the cakes and desserts are made fresh and by mid-morning they are mostly all sold out. Their most famous dessert, the custard-filled eclairs are the most delicious we’ve ever tasted; they are also known for their Geneva biscuits and apple strudel. The items are reasonably priced, so trust us, you’ll want to have enough space in your luggage! They also do rare form of biscuits called ‘melting moments’ which are an insane version of modern-day macarons.

Remember that you should ideally call ahead and book your order. If not, there’s high chances that there’ll be nothing left by the time you reach.