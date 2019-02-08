Pool, Beach, Eat: Go Spend A Day At The Lazy Dog On Mandrem Beach

We were in search of a clean spot on Mandrem beach and after being disappointed by the massive number of tourists on our favourite stretch, opposite Vaayu Fisherman’s Village, we decided to give The Lazy Dog a chance. We have to be honest, the facade was a bit too much concrete for our sensibilities but once inside, we were bowled over by the pool, the rickety bridge that led to the beach and the food.

As visitors, we were welcome to use their changing room and outdoor shower and you know that’s such a respite after a long sunset swim, right? In fact, for INR 350 a person, you can take a dip in their gorgeous pool that’s in the courtyard and allows you to see the bridge and the beach as you float.

Talking of our food at The Lazy Dog, we loved their kombucha, hummus and pita and the cheese garlic naan. Because it was a hot afternoon on the beach, we sought respite in a cucumber and avo sushi and butter garlic calamari. Vegetarians, we hear their mushroom on toast and pastas are amazing. Or, you can do the Goa-holiday thing and treat yourself to a seafood platter because, why choose when you can have it all? From seafood, to breakfast and Pan asian (hello Vietnamese roll) to palak paneer, there’s enough variety for everyone. Don’t forget to accompany your meal with a mojito and a strawberry daiquiri.

In case travelling with children, this is a great place to spend a day. You can also stay back, of course and spend the night at their cottages and chalets that start from INR 6k a night.