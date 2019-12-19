Food Heaven! This New Place Has Insanely Good Cocktails & Gourmet Burgers

A garden picnic meets hip dining spot, The Burger House makes creative use of the space. With five different types of seating corners, we aren’t sure if we like the creeper-and-fairy-lights lined passageway more or the tables next to the bar. There’s also an elevated spot right at the entrance that looks perfect for a group catch-up.

With a fiercely loved cloud kitchen running by the same name in Delhi, the team has not just adapted the menu for Goa but has made some killer additions too. And knowing pretty well how demanding Goa vacationers can be, they’ve got everyone’s back with pasta, sandwiches, salads and a rather interesting breakfast. We know we’re getting ourselves Poached Egg with Hummus and Snicker Waffle from their all-day brekkie the next time.

From the mains, we got ourselves The Ultimate Bacon Burger and Clint’s Almost Famous Veggie Burger. Both of these were big, messy and utterly flavourful. The vegetarian burger was a welcome change from the usual alloo patty versions with its kidney bean and mushroom patty and avocado slices and melted cheddar. The pork burger with the bacon-mayo dip was meaty and the crispy bacon offset the soft pork patty brilliantly. The balance of flavours in both these is a mark of a champion chef and we’re pretty sure the other options on the menu will be worth writing home about too. Our advice: Go with a big appetite for the portions are big.

A tropical-looking bar here dishes out cocktails like no one’s business and we can vouch for Oldie and Pornstar Martini having made it right to the top of the best drinks in Goa. While the Oldie is Old Monk, cold brew coffee and Anantamul Feni, the martini was a winning combination of vanilla vodka, passion fruit puree, lemon and a shot of sparkling wine. We would really suggest leaving the barman with your choice of poison and letting him whip magic with local ingredients and fine liquor. Nursing a hangover or too early for you to start drinking? Fret not. They’re brewing pour-over coffee.