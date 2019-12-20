Toy Beach: A Perfect Amalgamation Of Lavish Dinner & A Club!

Toy beach club, Goa has a unique vibe to it. A perfect amalgamation of a lavish dinner and a club for a sick night. The entrance is stunning with exquisite interiors and the service is top-notch. If you're lucky, you might even spot your favourite celebrities here. We first decided to devour the amazing menu curated by them which included a wide range of options from soups, salads, Italian, Japanese, North Indian and tandoor dishes. I'm totally in awe of their bar menu. My personal favourite was the Sparkling wine cocktail. My recommendations are Hummus falafel and Pita and Tandoori aloo. These are must-haves. The DJ was great and it was an amazing vibe. You should definitely visit this place if you're in North goa and want to have a memorable experience!