This Small Cute Place Is Serving Varieties Of Dosa & Authentic South Indian Food

A small cute place in Banjara Hills serving varieties of dosa and another kind of South Indian food. It a small place with cute tables and beautiful ambience. As I am a huge dosa lover, I ordered ghee Karam dosa. The dosa was crispy and well roasted and with a good amount of ghee added to it. It was served with chutney and sambar which tasted really great. Unlike the other dosa’s a few other restaurants in Hyderabad, this place serves pizza dosa with a good amount of veggies and none different types of chutneys which included sambar. This had an amazing taste which satisfied my taste buds. The other type of dosas we had were double cheese dosa, plain cheese dosa. The plain cheese dosa is specially made for children with a limited quantity of cheese. The double cheese dosa had extra cheese dosa was yummy. Then we tasted the special dish of this restaurant "The Gold Idli". This is one of the best idlis I have tasted in recent times. After this satisfying South Indian breakfast meal, I was served with lassi which was served in a mud pot. We even sipped lassi which was thick in consistency and was delicious. I really loved this place and I suggest this place for all the South Indian food lovers. This restaurant is open for online orders and is open till 2:00 am. Do visit I Love Dosa company!