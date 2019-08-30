Guilt Trip: A Trip You'll Love To Be Guilty Of!

Guilt Trip is one of the pioneers in the bakery sector that brought international gourmet desserts to the city. I grew up eating only puffs and pastries and thought that's all baking was about. It was only during the last decade I came across words like Cheesecake, Tiramisu and came to know Eclair is not the toffee but actually a full-fledged dessert! These never-seen-before delicacies prepared using world-class baking equipment and imported ingredients, besides tasting heavenly, look incredibly gorgeous. Hence they didn't take much time to strike a chord with people with a sweet tooth and also those without one! As expected, thereafter followed a train of competitors with each of them hitting the market hard and loud with their own unique concepts and irresistible offerings. While few of them failed miserably, most of them have seen phenomenal success. But then there are these pioneers that introduced us to these guilt bombs and never lost ground because of their consistency in baking out flawless desserts. Guilt Trip is one of those colonizers that has thousands of loyal across the city who do not settle for anything less than Guilt Trip! The bond between Guilt Trip and its patrons is so strong, they travel tens of kilometers to get their hands on their favorite cupcakes and macrons. No wonder Guilt Trip has started opening branches across the city. Their latest and largest branch is at Filmnagar. It is huge, spacious and a beautiful place to dine at. Kids will love it the most as there is a lot of room for the toddlers to run around. With minimal decor and world-class seating options, Guilt Trip has just upped the ante for their customers. The menu has some new additions along with their all-time best sellers. I really loved the Keema Pav which is a gourmet version of India's favorite street food. Smaller pavs drenched in butter with a spicy minced chicken preparation. It was a totally new experience at a place like this. Spicy Chicken was heavily marinated and was full of flavors, but the only problem with it was the size. These were like whole wings that were not broken into two. Due to its boomerang shape, it was hard to bite into them as the gravy was all over my face when I tried to eat it. Apart from that, it was a good starter. Chicken Satay was a different one. It was loaded with cheese and had a pizza-like taste which was good for a change. Fish and Chips was decent with the Fish a little over fried. But nonetheless, the fish was smell-free and was meaty. We also had their best pasta and Pizzas. The Penne Alfredo was on point with no shortcomings while among Pizzas, Keema Chicken Pizza stood out. Finally, it was time for desserts. Something everyone was waiting for. It started with a Hot Brownie with Truly amazing Chocolate! Rich, gooey, fudgy brownie with real dark chocolate hot sauce. The crunchy nuts just added to the overall fun. It was one of the best brownies I've had in a long time. I've always been a fan of their Macarons. Tried a few of them and they were all fab! We were presented with an assorted plate of beautiful cupcakes. They have cupcakes in all sizes. They were just perfect! Overall it was a satisfactory lunch with some never-before dishes, a super Alfredo Penne, and a great Brownie! Their prices is their USP. They're amazingly low for a place like this and the kind of food served. Highly recommended!