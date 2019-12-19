This Bar In Jubilee Hills Has Books For Wall Art & Great Deals On Its Cocktails

Affair might have been around for a while, but after spotting it in Brochevarevarura, I had to visit it. It looked lovely in the movie, and in reality, it looks even better. With leather upholstery, chandeliers, and vintage decor accents like telescopes, compass, and the like, this place is every bit Instagram-worthy. If you go during the day, it's a perfect place to work out of. On Tuesdays, they've got 50 per cent off on drinks and that's when I decided to check out the place. Their cocktails like Pina Colada, Watermelon are delicious and although they weren't on the menu, they've made it. From the menu, we've tried MAK, Ruby Glass, and LIIT. The LIIT was lit but the other two were largely bitter and lacked any other flavour. To nibble, I've asked for Mezze Platter and Aglio Olio Spaghetti. While they could have toned down the amount of olive oil, there is not much we can complain in terms of taste. The hummus was extremely creamy and went well with the falafel and cheese samosa. If you are looking for a proper meal, I recommend Railway Mutton Curry, Nandu Omelette, and Ela Meen, which will go well with your drinks too.