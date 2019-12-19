This New Cafe In Gachibowli Is Like A Glasshouse & We're Digging The Vibe

Tucked way inside the busy lanes of Gachibowli near Urdu University is a quaint, and scenic eatery called Ants Cafe. It is calm and gorgeous — perfect for dates with bae and best friend. If you’re wondering why it’s called Ants, we asked the brains behind this place who told us that this place is named after ants as they are the most hardworking species. Yup! Now with that aside, what do we like about this cafe, you ask? This place looks like a beautiful glasshouse (no walls y’all) with spacious, minimalistic interiors lit with natural lighting. If you’re planning on a date night, this cafe will be beautiful in the night, trust us. The food is good too. Though they have a crunched menu (because it’s recently opened), we tried their Arrabbiata penne pasta with vegetables, Alfredo spaghetti with chicken, Stuffed Vol-Au-Vent (a cheesy puff pastry), Upside-Down Blueberry Cheesecake in a jar, Tiramisu, Chamomile Tea, and Peach Tea. The red sauce pasta (Arrabbiata) was just the right amount of tangy and loaded with veggies and after a generous drizzle of oregano flakes, it tasted even better. The white sauce chicken pasta (Alfredo) is for those people who like their pasta to be thick and creamy. Our favorite dish out of the lot was their Stuffed Vol-Au-Vent which was ooey-gooey and light on the palate. The tea helped us cool off our tastebuds and were a refreshing pick me up drinks. Upside down Blueberry cheesecake is one of their best sellers and the Tiramisu was flavorful too (it had hints of coffee, perfect for caffeine lovers). Not a lot of buzz when we went there, but Ants Cafe is now welcoming more and more people. Don't be the last ones to go here, okay?