Butter Idli Dosa, Chocolate Waffles & Nihari Paya: Get Your Fix Of Best Breakfasts In Hyderabad

Walk into Santè Spa and get enamoured by the stunning ambience. The sunny, shady outdoor seating is flanked with greenery on all sides while the interiors are rustic and Zen-like with a giant Buddha picture. The breakfast at Santè Spa is rich but healthy. Right from Activated Charcoal Bread Basket to Matcha Pina Colada Smoothie to the best pancakes in the city, this place will keep beckoning you for more. Ask for an upma made with quinoa and broccoli or Chicken Masala Omelette that’s served with baby potatoes and toast. The coffee machine can have a starting trouble first thing in the morning, but patience is the key, my friend! Also, this is where you should be for spotting celebrities and all.

