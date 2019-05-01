Looking For Hearty Meals In Banjara Hills? These Buffets Are All You Need

Whether you are new to the city or a local who enjoys eating out, Barbeque Nation might always be on the tip of your tongue. With ample live counters for exotic meat, kulfi, and special ones set-up for festivals, a meal at B-Nation is usually an affair of pomp and gaiety. After you are seated at the table, the barbecue is set up and rows of starters begin to pour in. Right from chicken to seafood and mushroom to pineapple, several kinds of starters are served. With other non-barbecue options like crispy corn, potatoes, mutton sheek kebab (don't miss this), tangdi kebab, and more seafood delicacies, you can take a hard pass on the main course.

