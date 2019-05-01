No matter what they say, a buffet meal with a large group has a charm of its own. For one thing, you can try out several dishes and indulge in a really long lunch. So, if you've been looking for the best buffet in Banjara Hills, here's our list of go-to places. Go with a large appetite!
Looking For Hearty Meals In Banjara Hills? These Buffets Are All You Need
A'la Liberty
A'la Liberty is an all-vegetarian restaurant with two outlets in the city. We absolutely love ditching à la carte and go straight for the buffet. They have a diverse spread that covers everything from North Indian to Continental food. So, whether you're in the mood for gobi manchuria and pulao or pasta and pizza, you'll have a great time here. Don't you fill yourself with the starters, as the main course is equally amazing!
- Price for two: ₹ 1400
Exotica
Looking for unlimited Chicken Malai Tikka and beer? So are we, and we found some good stuff at Exotica. If charming interiors are what you want this winter, pick a cosy corner or go for their outdoor seating. Their buffet offers a wide range of grills and kebabs and did we mention there’s biryani too? Along with live stations and dessert counter, let’s just say that your meal is all sorted.
- Price for two: ₹ 1300
Ohri's Eatmor
For a couple of years now, Ohri's Eatmor has been a food lover's constant when it comes to a buffet. For those of you who love to play safe and expect a good deal of Indian dishes, this shall not disappoint you. From Indo-Chinese dishes to desserts, you won't regret all the dishes you'll try here. They do fusion dishes like Kesari Murgh, Veg Pancakes, and if you're lucky enough, you'll spot haleem too.
- Price for two: ₹ 1100
Barbeque Nation
Whether you are new to the city or a local who enjoys eating out, Barbeque Nation might always be on the tip of your tongue. With ample live counters for exotic meat, kulfi, and special ones set-up for festivals, a meal at B-Nation is usually an affair of pomp and gaiety. After you are seated at the table, the barbecue is set up and rows of starters begin to pour in. Right from chicken to seafood and mushroom to pineapple, several kinds of starters are served. With other non-barbecue options like crispy corn, potatoes, mutton sheek kebab (don't miss this), tangdi kebab, and more seafood delicacies, you can take a hard pass on the main course.
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
Bikanervala
This is no fuss and frills sort of restaurant that is mostly crowded every evening. Although it opens for breakfast 7am onwards, we suggest hitting it up for its buffet which also comes with killer chaat dishes. We go back time and again for our share of dahi bhalla which is well made with succulent chunks of warm bhalla dipped in the cold curd. Craving more? The chole bhature and laccha tokri cannot be missed then.
- Price for two: ₹ 500
