These Places Serve The Best Chole Bhature In Hyderabad

One of the most popular places in the city for chaat, you cannot go wrong at Ohri's Eat More. Walk in, say hello to delicious aromas, and order their Chole Bhature. You only get one bhatura for one plate but don't be fooled by the number. The bhature that Ohri's serves is one of the biggest in the city and your tummy is going to be full with just that. Oh, and did we tell you the chole is amazing? It's served with a side of tangy onion and lemon which gets them brownie points.