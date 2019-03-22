Hoard Makeup, Bath & Body Products & Cosmetics From These Stores In Hyderabad

Want to perfect your party mojo? Then, trust in PAC (Professional Artist Cosmetics), in Jubilee Hills to set you up with quality make-up, from toner to lipstick. You will be spoilt for choice with their long-lasting matte lipstick collection that includes classy nude shades and glamorous dark shades too (We love the Red Wine and Cupid's Bow colours). Do check out the foundation and moisturisers they have, that will make your skin look healthy and soft. They also have lip primers, makeup brushes of all sorts, highlighters, eyeliners, eyelashes, makeup removers, and brush cleaners, and blenders from different parts of the world.