Don't Mind The Occasional Splurge? Treat Yourself To Awesome At These Stores

Deepika Padukone to Tamannaah Bhatia, Hyderabad-based Anushree Reddy is pretty much on every fashionista's speed dial. Her store in Banjara Hills is a couture paradise and knowing how well Anushree is loved by not just celebrities but also young women (and brides) of Hyderabad. The store has already stocked up on the latest season's outfits and her popular 'Sitara' and 'Vintage Rose' collections. In fact, it is going above and beyond with its fully customisable bridal couture sessions with Anushree Reddy herself.

