Wedding shopping sounds fun it can turn out to be tedious and the process of finding the right outfit can be a Herculean task. Be it a big fat Indian wedding or even a small intimate one with a traditional touch, we've got you covered with the places to get that perfect bridal outfit. Check out the ultimate guide to bridal wear in Bangalore.
Silk Sarees To White Gowns: Check Out The Ultimate Guide To Bridal Wear in Bangalore
Wedding shopping sounds fun it can turn out to be tedious and the process of finding the right outfit can be a Herculean task. Be it a big fat Indian wedding or even a small intimate one with a traditional touch, we've got you covered with the places to get that perfect bridal outfit. Check out the ultimate guide to bridal wear in Bangalore.
Mysore Saree Udyog
The one-stop-destination for every woman in Bangalore when it comes to saree and fabric shopping, Mysore Saree Udyog is also famous for its collection of bridal sarees and lehengas. Ranging from Mysore silk to gorgeous embellished net sarees, find everything under one roof at this iconic commercial street store. They also have an entire section that stocks up on lehengas, fabrics that you can use to make your own dream outfit and semi stitched outfits that you can choose from.
Moh-Mith
If you want to recreate the iconic Bollywood bridal looks and look like a million bucks within a budget, head straight to Moh-Mith on Commercial Street. Spread across two floors, one visit to this commercial store will help you sort out your bridal outfit. They are popular for their range of fabrics that can be converted into your dream bridal outfit be it a lehenga or even bridal gown. They also stock up on designer lehengas, sarees and gowns for you to choose from.
Closet
Looking for something subtle and different from the usual lehengas and salwar suits for your wedding? Check out Closet located in HSR Layout which is a multi-designer boutique that stocks up on ruffled lehengas, patola anarkalis, organza shararas and embellished crop top-skirt for your mehendi, sangeet, and reception. Prices start at INR 2,000 and go up to lakhs depending on the outfit and the designer label you choose.
Sajj
Sajj, a designer couture boutique located in HSR layout has to be on your stores to visit while you are shopping for your wedding. From Chikankari kurtas to off-shoulder crop top and skirts, there's something in store for every kind of bride. They stock up on heavy bridal wear as well as sherwani sets for men. They also customise outfits and alter ready-made options to your body measurements.
Naina Boutique
Brides now no longer are expected to just wear that red lehenga or silk saree for their wedding. If you love to experiment and wish to turn into a funky princess for your sangeet or reception, check out Naina Boutique located in Jayanagar. From thick ball gowns to elegant lacy long dresses, find the right one for you at this boutique. Apart from just dresses, find embellished lehengas, designer sarees and salwar suits for every wedding ceremony.
Nalli Silks
One of the most iconic saree shops in India that has branches across the world, Nalli Silks is a go-to store for every South Indian bride. Think rich kanjivarams, Benarasi silks, Mysore silks, Kerala kasvu sarees, and Maheshwari silks. They have a separate section for bridal sarees that fit every budget. Apart from sarees, they also have a huge stock of fabrics ranging from benarasi silks, raw silks, embellished nets and chiffons for your DIY outfit or for your bridal blouses.
Koskii
Koskii located in commercial street is difficult to miss and has lehengas that aren't mehenga. The three-storeyed building has everything ranging from lehengas, sarees, dress materials to salwar suits. So, a visit to this massive store will sort out outfits for all the wedding ceremonies as well as outfits for your family. The intricacy of embroidery and embellished thread work is a clear winner here and lehengas start at INR 4,000 which makes it super budget-friendly.
The Bridal Boutique
Looking for that perfect white wedding dress that would make you look like a dream as you walk down the altar? Check out The Bridal Boutique located in Ulsoor. From mermaid cut dresses to ruffled heavy gowns, find the perfect wedding dress here. Satin, tulle, buckram, and laces are imported from all over the world, making sure the quality of the gown is not compromised. The bridal gowns here start at INR 15,000 and go up to 1 lakh.
Samyakk
Samyakk located in Richmond Road is your one-stop wedding store that stocks up on outfits for both the bride and the groom. Find sarees ranging from silks to embellished laces, fully embellished lehengas made out of silk and velvet, gowns with laces and satin for your sangeet or reception along with crop top and skirt sets for mehendi or haldi. They sell sherwani sets, wedding suits and kurtas for men as well.
Kyasa - The Rental Boutique
If you live by the philosophy - "why buy when you can rent", then you gotta check out Kyasa in HSR Layout. They have a sizeable collection of anarkalis, lehengas, evening gowns, skirts, and crop top sets along with a range of bridal wear that you can rent for your big day. Book your chosen outfit by paying a refundable deposit and the rental fee. They'll also alter the chosen garment according to your body measurements.
Comments (0)