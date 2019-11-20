Silk Sarees To White Gowns: Check Out The Ultimate Guide To Bridal Wear in Bangalore

If you want to recreate the iconic Bollywood bridal looks and look like a million bucks within a budget, head straight to Moh-Mith on Commercial Street. Spread across two floors, one visit to this commercial store will help you sort out your bridal outfit. They are popular for their range of fabrics that can be converted into your dream bridal outfit be it a lehenga or even bridal gown. They also stock up on designer lehengas, sarees and gowns for you to choose from.