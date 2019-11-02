Beautiful Blooms! Find The Best Flower Market In Hyderabad

Among the largest wholesale flower markets in India, Gudimalkapur is filled with colours and fragrances of different flowers. With rows of vendors trading in all sorts of beautiful flowers of different shapes and sizes, the market opens as early as 4 AM. You'll find vendors sitting on wooden planks, on the sideways. Here, you can get a kilo for INR 10 (obviously, depending on the pick of your choice) and can find varieties of roses, marigold, daisies, tulips; the list goes endless. Besides flowers, you will also find bouquets and floral arrangements. Also, just dropping a piece of information. This market was earlier a part of Moazzam Jahi Market. It was shifted to Gudimalkapur in 2009.