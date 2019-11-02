Beautiful Blooms! Find The Best Flower Market In Hyderabad
Gudimalkapur Flower Market
Among the largest wholesale flower markets in India, Gudimalkapur is filled with colours and fragrances of different flowers. With rows of vendors trading in all sorts of beautiful flowers of different shapes and sizes, the market opens as early as 4 AM. You'll find vendors sitting on wooden planks, on the sideways. Here, you can get a kilo for INR 10 (obviously, depending on the pick of your choice) and can find varieties of roses, marigold, daisies, tulips; the list goes endless. Besides flowers, you will also find bouquets and floral arrangements. Also, just dropping a piece of information. This market was earlier a part of Moazzam Jahi Market. It was shifted to Gudimalkapur in 2009.
Jambagh Flower Market
So, coming to this, the Moazzam Jahi Market is mainly a fruit market in Hyderabad and Jambagh Flower Market is a part of it. You’ll find fresh flowers apart from accessories, clothing and much more. Usually, the market’s price strategy works in sync, which is a common feature in any wholesale market. So, if you are buying flowers in wholesale for occasions like a wedding or any kind of ceremony, just ask for prices and negotiate a bit.
Monda Market
This market in Secunderabad stocks truckloads of flowers for sale. But you'll find all basic here from lilies to cut stem flowers. This market also has flowers for garlands, for decoration and puja offerings. They work every day of the year and opens the market at 6 AM. About the prices? They are reasonable but the prices soar almost double and so do the people’s voices. People who have been going there know how this market has been losing its sheen with every passing day.
Phool Mandi
The day begins at 4 AM at this fascinating wholesale flower market with trucks offloading some of the most exotic varieties of flowers being sourced from the length and breadth of the country. It is all up for retail customers who can easily roam around for few stems of rose or loose flowers for the religious ceremonies. Take care of your belongings. The market can be very crowded and it is suggested that you carry a bag.
Osmangunj Flower Market
This flower market can help you assess and change your perspective about how you see flowers in general. The market opens as early as 5 AM, its mood and character changing every few hours in terms of its consumers. You'll get a good bunch of options here, starting from INR 30. As you delve deeper into the market, the prices fall further, the outer shops being more expensive.
