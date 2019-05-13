Doing Up Your Home? Here's A Guide To Hyderabad's Best Furniture Stores

Tucked in the quieter lanes of Jubilee Hills, Wildflower is a hidden gem of a home studio. As you walk into the studio, you are welcomed by Suhitha Uddaraju and Padma Kanumuru, a sister-duo that runs the studio. Take up on their offer of touring the studio and you will stumble upon a fine array of tables, various types of chairs, and tables. The first thing that caught our eyes is a table that's made up of over 3,000 vintage coins. Check out a colourful side table where the tabletop is made up of beer caps. They've got rocking chairs with crochet work, handpainted chairs with floral cushions, and traditional rocking chairs that remind you of your grandpa's home.

