Ticket To Goa: You've Got To Try The Goan Delicacies At These Restaurants

The Indi Grill in Gachibowli definitely knows how to make our hearts and bellies happy. Two dishes that we found irresistible: Goan Fish curry and Prawns Curry. One bite and you’ll find yourself in Goa (we do hope literally too though).

A special mention to Over the Moon for making lip-smacking Saraswat Goan style Mushroom Cafrial. They claim it’s a must-try with every drink, and we couldn’t agree more.

