Milan Juice Center Is Popular For Its Mulberry Cream In Town

img-gallery-featured
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Milan Juice Centre

Moghalpura, Hyderabad
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Shop 15, Opp. Mecca Masjid, Charminar Road, Moghalpura, Hyderabad

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Somewhere between Irani chai and Biryani, I fell in with the Hyderabad city . While exploring the streets of Charminar I came across this small outlet named Milan juice center. Was quite surprised to see the variety this shop offers. Starting from juice to fruit salads to cream, they have everything. While asking upon their signatures, we came across mulberry cream and trust me guys, it turned out really awesome. Priced decently and this outlet is very easy to find. Definitely worth visiting this place.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

Juice & Milkshake Shops

Milan Juice Centre

Moghalpura, Hyderabad
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Shop 15, Opp. Mecca Masjid, Charminar Road, Moghalpura, Hyderabad

image-map-default