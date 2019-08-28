Milan Juice Center Is Popular For Its Mulberry Cream In Town

Somewhere between Irani chai and Biryani, I fell in with the Hyderabad city . While exploring the streets of Charminar I came across this small outlet named Milan juice center. Was quite surprised to see the variety this shop offers. Starting from juice to fruit salads to cream, they have everything. While asking upon their signatures, we came across mulberry cream and trust me guys, it turned out really awesome. Priced decently and this outlet is very easy to find. Definitely worth visiting this place.