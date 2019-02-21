Is Chasing Sunsets Your Thing? These Spots In Hyderabad Are Legit Awesome

No travel tour is complete without a visit to Birla Mandir. Located in Khairatabad, this temple is built on a 280-feet high hill, making it visible from many areas of Hyderabad. This also means that the view from the top is fantastic. Go here on an evening, and come back through the lanes of Adarsh Nagar that sell bangles and fancy jewellery of all kinds.

Do note that mobile phones or cameras aren’t allowed into the temple.

