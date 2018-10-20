Pad Thai To Thai Punk Fish: Hop On A Trail For The Best Thai Food In The City

Move over, regular — Santè Spa Cuisine in Jubilee Hills is doing wacky (but healthy) dishes and we’re in love with them. Amongst these is their Thai Curry with Brown Rice & Thai Spiced Fish Cakes that our heart can't stop singing praises for. Even the large quantity didn’t leave us from demolishing them tender goodies within seconds. We love how subtle the flavours in the food are, and we're sure you will too. Besides, this place has a soothing ambience that you're going to want to keep returning to.

