Check Out This New Restaurant Serving Andhra Cuisine!

Andhra cuisine is known for its distinct flavours and spiciness. Krishnapatnam is just that super tasty food, basic mocktails and a lovely ambience is what you can expect here. The price point is good and the quantity is good. Andhra Chilli Chicken, Kerala Style Mutton Soup, Miryala Kodi Vepudu, Konaseema Mamsam Vepudu, Pacchimirchi Gongura Mamsam Vepudu, Royyala Vepudu, Korameenu Fish Fry, Chicken Chettinad, Telangana Mutton curry, Kheema Biryani and Kodi Vepudu Pulao are must-haves.