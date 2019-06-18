Check Out This New Restaurant Serving Andhra Cuisine!

Casual Dining

Krishnapatnam

Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad
3.7
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Shreshta Aura, 3rd Floor, 1217-A, Road 36, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

What Makes It Awesome?

Andhra cuisine is known for its distinct flavours and spiciness. Krishnapatnam is just that super tasty food, basic mocktails and a lovely ambience is what you can expect here. The price point is good and the quantity is good. Andhra Chilli Chicken, Kerala Style Mutton Soup, Miryala Kodi Vepudu, Konaseema Mamsam Vepudu, Pacchimirchi Gongura Mamsam Vepudu, Royyala Vepudu, Korameenu Fish Fry, Chicken Chettinad, Telangana Mutton curry, Kheema Biryani and Kodi Vepudu Pulao are must-haves.

What Could Be Better?

Channa toast could be better

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

