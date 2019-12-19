Nails, Brows & Lashes: Ace That Runway Model Look At This Exclusive Salon

If you're down the beauty hole on YouTube, you know that having nails, brows, and lashes on fleek can make or break your look. And if you're having trouble finding the right place to get some TLC, we have found just that. These folks at Coccolare are passionate about making you look like a million bucks and we trust them with that. It's essentially a nail, brow and lash bar so you know you they cater to perfecting the little details on our beautiful faces. Started by Yashika Reddy and Lumbini Mandra, they've travelled around the world to expose themselves to the "spa saga" and brought this awesomeness to Hyderabad.

Give them brows some attention here and get a bunch of services done. Ask the professionals for micro-blading or micro-shading and get your face analysed by the experts regarding your face structure, skin type and get it done accordingly. FYI, Coccolare is the first in the city to be doing such fine work in lashes and eyebrows. Oh, they also have more than 200 shades of nail polish and Lechat Gel powder extensions that are non-toxic. You know what that means, don't you? It's manicure on point. From nail art to chrome nails, come here to transform your nails, brows, and lashes for the ultimate pamper session.